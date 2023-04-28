Short Interest in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Rises By 24.2%

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock remained flat at $14.83 on Friday. 2,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,606. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.
