Short Interest in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Rises By 24.2%

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock remained flat at $14.83 on Friday. 2,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,606. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 562,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 143,265 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 143,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

