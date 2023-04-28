Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Decreases By 35.4%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 48,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $85.93 on Friday. ORIX has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $97.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, analysts forecast that ORIX will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 158.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of ORIX by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 744.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
