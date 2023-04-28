Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Increases By 25.7%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,810,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 10,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PBTS stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Powerbridge Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications. It provides technology solutions for the global trade industry, IoT platform services as well as intelligent fixtures and devices for smart city operations, supply chain platforms and social livestreaming services for the retail industry, metaverse and smart solutions for the travel and leisure industry, as well as cryptomining and digital asset operations.

