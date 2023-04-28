Short Interest in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Decreases By 14.3%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,970,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 25,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

SEA Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SEA stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,626. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.64. SEA has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $93.70.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

SE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SEA by 1,304.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 95.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.