Short Interest in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Drops By 13.7%

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,390,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 29,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

STWD traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,024. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.57. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

