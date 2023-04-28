Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Decreases By 68.1%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SWDBY traded up SEK 0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting SEK 17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of SEK 17.13. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of SEK 12.14 and a 52-week high of SEK 21.08.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.54 by SEK 0.02. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.50 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7564 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

