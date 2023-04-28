Short Interest in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Drops By 16.1%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Taboola.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Taboola.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Taboola.com by 7.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Taboola.com by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 396,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,603. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.96 million, a PE ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $371.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

