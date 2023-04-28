Short Interest in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Increases By 300.0%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Taiyo Yuden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Taiyo Yuden Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TYOYY traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.91. 325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.61. Taiyo Yuden has a 12 month low of $99.29 and a 12 month high of $177.14.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.



