Short Interest in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Decreases By 20.7%

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOAC. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,864,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after buying an additional 847,255 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,329,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,111,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition by 45.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,548,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talon 1 Acquisition alerts:

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.