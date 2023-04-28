Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Drops By 40.2%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,941. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. The firm operates through the following segments: Regulated, Non-Regulated and International. The Regulated segment includes the development, operation and maintenance of the National Transmission Grid, in addition to dispatching and metering, and the activities involved in the construction of storage systems.

