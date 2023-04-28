Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Drops By 40.2%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,941. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $26.75.
About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni
