Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Increases By 24.1%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 5,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,967. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Featured Articles

