Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Increases By 24.1%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTNP traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 5,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,967. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
Featured Articles
