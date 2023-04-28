Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Drops By 79.3%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the March 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Trend Micro Trading Up 1.1 %

Trend Micro stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Trend Micro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Trend Micro, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the Internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company enterprises the data security and cyber security solutions for businesses, data centers, cloud environments, networks and others.

