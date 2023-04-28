Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Declines By 25.5%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,800 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 332,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VWAGY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.40.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

VWAGY stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $23.34.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

