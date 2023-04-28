Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Price Target Raised to €23.00 at Citigroup

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to €23.00 ($25.56) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Siemens Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Siemens Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Siemens Energy Stock Up 6.2 %

SMEGF opened at $24.25 on Monday. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

