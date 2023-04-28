SingularityNET Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26.34 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001161 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $414.12 million and $26.34 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019181 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,376.67 or 0.99994305 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002267 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,421,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.34690432 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $33,203,571.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.