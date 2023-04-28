SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.35 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $421.32 million and $33.59 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00027070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019164 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017998 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,411.91 or 0.99998221 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002247 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,421,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.34732337 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $61,882,557.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

