Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Sirius XM Stock Performance
Sirius XM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 8,160,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,485,260. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.85.
Sirius XM Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.
