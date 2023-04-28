Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 8,160,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,485,260. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

