Sirius XM’s (SIRI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.28.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.4 %

SIRI stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.