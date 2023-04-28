Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $598,595.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,372.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $598,595.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $3,326,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Further Reading

