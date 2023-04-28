Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $52.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $49.87 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $711,540.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 387,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,478,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $569,196.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,762.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 156.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

