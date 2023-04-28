Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,622,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.