SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Issues Earnings Results

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $691.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

SkyWest Trading Up 18.0 %

NASDAQ SKYW traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In related news, Director James L. Welch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,493.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SkyWest by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 60.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 43.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

About SkyWest

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

