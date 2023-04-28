SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading Up 18.4% on Earnings Beat

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 18.4% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 260,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 616,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SKYW. Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

In other news, Director James L. Welch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,493.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 739.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SkyWest by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.87.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

