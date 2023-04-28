Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Head to Head Survey

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get WiSA Technologies alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Skyworks Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiSA Technologies $3.37 million 1.16 -$16.15 million ($103.00) -0.01 Skyworks Solutions $5.49 billion 3.01 $1.28 billion $7.33 14.18

Profitability

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than WiSA Technologies. WiSA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiSA Technologies -479.97% -251.12% -123.76% Skyworks Solutions 22.33% 28.65% 17.59%

Risk & Volatility

WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WiSA Technologies and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skyworks Solutions 1 7 17 0 2.64

WiSA Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $218.67, indicating a potential upside of 21,129.77%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $121.58, indicating a potential upside of 17.01%. Given WiSA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats WiSA Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiSA Technologies

(Get Rating)

WiSA Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for WiSA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiSA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.