SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Short Interest Update

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,910,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 14,560,000 shares. Currently, 28.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,454. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.52. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $72.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The company had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.74%.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.