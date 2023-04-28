SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issues Earnings Results

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SM Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:SM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,523. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.70%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

