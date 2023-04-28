Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.78. 376,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,357. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

