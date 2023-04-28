Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 439,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,245. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.