Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 696 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $833,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.42. 623,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,999. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.61. The stock has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

