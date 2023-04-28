Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.77.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.