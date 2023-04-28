Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Declares $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Snap-on has raised its dividend by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Snap-on has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $18.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Snap-on Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $259.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $263.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,482 shares of company stock worth $18,439,132. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

