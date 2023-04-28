Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sodexo in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.60.

SDXAY opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. Sodexo has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $22.14.

Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

