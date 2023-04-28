Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the March 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.
Shares of Solo Brands stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Solo Brands has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.91.
In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
