Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the March 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Solo Brands stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Solo Brands has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

