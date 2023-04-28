Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.07. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 11,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$13.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

