Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sonic Automotive has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. 442,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $189,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,391.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at $41,361,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $189,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,391.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,432 shares of company stock worth $5,200,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.