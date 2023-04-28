Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51), Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 442,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,583. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

SAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,399,076.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $612,370.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,960.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,432 shares of company stock worth $5,200,693. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

