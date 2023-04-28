SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Shares Down 1.5%

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.09 and last traded at $30.19. 4,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 7,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.