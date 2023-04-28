Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.09% of Sonoco Products worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.4 %

SON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

NYSE SON opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

