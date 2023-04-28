Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. Southern also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,598,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,972. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.14.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

