S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.2% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $402,031,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 594,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.50 on Friday, hitting $360.08. 402,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,069. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.54 and a 200-day moving average of $342.67.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.