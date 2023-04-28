Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.39

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 76610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41.

Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

