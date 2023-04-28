SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1,246.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,191 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 4.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $340.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,350. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.67 and a 200 day moving average of $331.08. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

