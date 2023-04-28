SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Shares Down 1.1%

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.91 and last traded at $40.03. 89,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 85,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

