Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,250

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 3,650 ($45.59) to GBX 4,250 ($53.08) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEPJF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($38.72) to GBX 3,300 ($41.21) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($38.72) to GBX 2,950 ($36.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of SEPJF remained flat at $45.96 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 464. Spectris has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

