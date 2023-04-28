Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 554,659 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 214,648 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $11.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SRAD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 229.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

See Also

