Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Holdings Lessened by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises 4.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $28,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 311,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,453. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

