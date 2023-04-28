SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.67-$4.97 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

