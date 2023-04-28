S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

STBA opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STBA. StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.