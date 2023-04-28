StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the March 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

StageZero Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of SZLSF remained flat at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. StageZero Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 300.90% and a negative return on equity of 593.60%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

