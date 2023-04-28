Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $122.98 and last traded at $121.85, with a volume of 2555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Standex International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Articles

